Aston Villa believe they can sign Chelsea flop in January

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi in the upcoming January transfer window, according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.



The French centre-back, who joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in 2023, has found regular game time hard to come by under Mauricio Pochettino, prompting speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Sources suggest that Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his defensive options as his side pushes for a top-four finish.

Disasi, known for his physical presence, aerial dominance, and versatility across the backline, is viewed as a perfect fit for Emery’s system, particularly with the growing need for rotational depth amid a demanding fixture schedule.

Axel Disasi has failed to perform at Chelsea

Disasi’s time at Chelsea has been mixed. Despite showing glimpses of his quality in the Premier League and Europe, he has struggled to cement his place as a first-choice defender.

His limited playing time has only added to speculation that the Blues could be willing to cash in if the right offer arrives.

Interestingly, AS Monaco, his former club, are also monitoring the situation closely and are open to bringing him back to Ligue 1.

Reports in France suggest that Monaco’s sporting hierarchy maintains a strong relationship with Disasi and would be keen to re-sign him, especially with the club’s defensive struggles in recent months.

Meanwhile, Napoli have entered the race too. Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Disasi in January, provided they receive a satisfactory bid.

Aston Villa could provide Disasi another chance in England

Enzo Maresca has made it clear that he does not prefer Disasi which means that the player has no future at Chelsea.

For Aston Villa, the potential arrival of Disasi would represent another ambitious step in Emery’s ongoing project.

The Spaniard has already transformed Villa into one of the most competitive sides in England, and adding a defender of Disasi’s calibre would further solidify their defensive line.

