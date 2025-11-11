Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jonathan David has been linked with a move away from the Italian club. Juventus and Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Chelsea and Tottenham are in constant contact to sign the 25-year-old Canadian International. According to a report from Italian publication Tuttosport, the two clubs have been making enquiries in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to sign him.

Jonathan David has been underwhelming

The striker joined Juventus on a free transfer at the start of the season, but he has not been able to score goals consistently. The Italian outfit could consider selling him. He has been linked with multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea have recently signed a couple of strikers, and investing in another attacker would be a surprise. They should look to improve their defensive unit instead.

Spurs could use David

On the other hand, Tottenham are in desperate need of another striker. Dominic Solanke and Richarlison have not been able to live up to the expectations, and they need more support in the attack. Signing the Canadian International could prove to be a wise decision. He has shown his quality in France before the move to Italy, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in England.

Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him right now. Joining the north London outfit could bring out the best in the player once again. David is highly rated across Europe, and Zinedine Zidane recently hailed him as an “excellent” player.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done. If they manage to sign him for a reasonable amount of money, it could prove to be a shrewd investment. The player is still relatively young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League forward.