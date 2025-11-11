Former Liverpool manager frontrunner to replace Daniel Farke at Leeds United

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Pressure is mounting on Leeds United manager Daniel Farke after a disappointing run of results has left the club hovering dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone.

Reports from The Daily Mail suggest that Brendan Rodgers, recently departed from Celtic, has now emerged as a serious contender to take over at Elland Road if the board decides to make a managerial change.

Leeds’ struggles continued over the weekend as they slipped to yet another setback, a frustrating 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The match initially offered hope when Lukas Nmecha opened the scoring, but the Whites’ lead lasted barely two minutes before Forest turned the game around.

Daniel Farke faces uncertain future at Leeds United

Ian Ladyman explained that while Farke may not “deserve” the sack, football’s ruthless nature means his position is far from safe.

“Farke doesn’t deserve the sack, far from it. But that doesn’t mean he won’t get it. And the moment Brendan Rodgers left Celtic a couple of weeks ago, every manager in the lower half of the Premier League became a little more vulnerable,” Ladyman wrote.

Rodgers, who guided Leicester City to their first-ever FA Cup triumph in 2021, is one of the most experienced free agents available. His managerial CV includes successful stints at Liverpool, Celtic, and Swansea City, where his attacking brand of football earned him widespread praise.

However, his time at Celtic ended abruptly last month following a public fallout with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, leaving the Northern Irishman open to new opportunities.

Sources close to the Leeds board have indicated that Rodgers is admired for his tactical acumen, experience in high-pressure environments, and proven ability to rebuild struggling sides.

His ability to develop young talent, something he demonstrated with players like James Maddison and Youri Tielemans at Leicester, also aligns with Leeds’ long-term vision.

Meanwhile, frustrations among Leeds United supporters continue to grow. Fans have voiced concerns over Farke’s perceived lack of tactical flexibility and the team’s inability to hold onto leads.

Fans at Elland Road are getting impatient

The atmosphere at Elland Road has become increasingly tense, with some sections of the fanbase calling for decisive action before the situation worsens.

Despite Farke’s impressive record in the Championship, where he previously guided Norwich City to promotion, his Premier League track record remains a concern.

For now, Rodgers’ availability has added further intrigue, and perhaps pressure, to a situation that’s quickly becoming untenable for the man in the Elland Road dugout.

Another manager that was recently linked with the Leeds job, surprising a former Liverpool manager as well, was Jurgen Klopp but the German is not interested in the job.

