Just In: Tottenham involved in talks to sign midfielder from Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur have opened formal discussions with Bayern Munich over a permanent transfer for midfielder João Palhinha, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Portuguese international, who joined Spurs on loan during the summer, has become one of the most consistent performers under Thomas Frank, and the North London club are now eager to make his stay long-term.

Reports indicate that Tottenham have already reached an agreement in principle with Palhinha on a three-year deal running until 2029, rewarding the 30-year-old for his outstanding form since arriving from Bavaria.

Palhinha has been brilliant for Tottenham this season

Palhinha’s experience, defensive discipline, and leadership have been invaluable for a Spurs side seeking greater balance and control in midfield, particularly following their early-season defensive frailties.

Since making the switch to North London, the former Fulham star has averaged over 3.2 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per game, reaffirming his reputation as one of Europe’s premier ball-winners.

His composure in possession and positional awareness have also made him a key figure in Frank’s tactical setup, particularly when paired alongside the dynamic Rodrigo Bentancur.

Palhinha’s potential permanent signing would mark a significant statement of intent from Tottenham as they continue to rebuild under Frank’s leadership.

Negotiations between Spurs and Bayern are expected to progress rapidly over the coming weeks, with all sides optimistic that the deal can be concluded before the January window officially opens.

Spurs star Bissouma is edging closer to exit

In a parallel development, Yves Bissouma looks set to leave Tottenham, with Galatasaray reportedly pushing to secure his signature, according to The Sun.

The Turkish giants are said to be confident of landing the Malian midfielder on a free transfer once his current deal expires next summer.

Bissouma, 29, has not made a single appearance since Frank’s appointment and appears to be surplus to requirements, having fallen down the pecking order behind Palhinha and Pape Matar Sarr.

