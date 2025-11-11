Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh.

The 21-year-old has done quite well since joining the English club, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League champions, as per Fichajes. Minteh is valued at £60-70 million.

Liverpool could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and Minteh would be a superb long-term acquisition. The player has worked with Arne Slot at Feyenoord, and the Liverpool manager rates him. Minteh has been previously labelled as a “very exciting” player.

Slot keen on Yankuba Minteh

The opportunity to reunite with the young attacker could be tempting for the Liverpool manager as well. The Reds are in desperate need of someone who can take on defenders and create opportunities from one-versus-one situations.

Minteh would add unpredictability to the Liverpool attack as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Brighton to sell.

The 21-year-old is quite young, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool.

The fact that he knows the manager and his style of football will be an added bonus. The Liverpool manager knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players as well. It could be the ideal move for all parties.

Can Liverpool sign Minteh?

However, Brighton will not want to lose him easily, and Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. Convincing the player might not be too difficult for them. Slot could play a key role in the transfer.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world as well. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.