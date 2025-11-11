A corner flag is seen during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The French international will be out of contract at the end of the season, and naturally, Liverpool are under pressure to sell him in January. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer. According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are prepared to listen to offers of around £40-50 million for the defender.

Ibrahima Konate is ready to leave

Meanwhile, the report also confirmed that the defender is “open to options”. He is ready to listen if the right offer comes in. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Ideally, Liverpool should look to keep him at the club, but they have not been able to convince Konate to sign a new contract yet. He is one of the best defenders in the country, and he is a key member of the Liverpool first team.

Losing a player of his quality will be a blow for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether they can replace him properly. If they failed to convince him to sign a new contract in the coming weeks, it would be wise of them to cash in on the player. Losing him on a free transfer would be a devastating blow, and it would set a bad precedent.

Konate is a player in demand

It will be interesting to see where the French international ends up. He is undoubtedly a quality player, and there is unlikely to be a shortage of clubs interested in him. Several Europeans have been linked with the player in recent weeks.

If he decides to leave the Premier League champions, he will want to join an elite club capable of winning major trophies. Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are all interested.