Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Galatasaray defender Wilfried Singo.

According to a report from Sabah, the three clubs are monitoring his progress, and they sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action last week. The player was in action against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, and the Turkish outfit secured a 3-0 victory.

The Ivory Coast International played the full 90 minutes and put in an impressive performance. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. The report claims that they are looking to sign the player in January.

Reds could use Wilfried Singo

The defender joined Galatasaray from Monaco at the end of August, and it seems unlikely that the Turkish outfit will let him move on so soon. Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable at the back, and Conor Bradley has been inconsistent. Jeremie Frimpong struggle with injury problems as well. Signing another right back might be a wise decision. They have started the season poorly, and they are already looking to make moves so that they can turn things around.

Do Arsenal and Man United need Singo?

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United have adequate depth in the defensive unit, and it would be surprising for them to move for the 24-year-old.

The Ivorian needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he should choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. The move to Liverpool certainly makes sense for him. It will be interesting to see if the defending Premier League champions can get the deal done.

Singo has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for years.