Sources: Liverpool shortlist Paris Saint-Germain midfielder as January transfer target

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese midfielder Vitinha ahead of the January transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Premier League champions explore potential reinforcements to strengthen their midfield options under Arne Slot.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 169 appearances for the French club, scoring 21 goals and providing 22 assists.

Liverpool are keen on signing PSG midfielder Vitinha

The Reds’ scouting department has identified the 25-year-old as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Europe.

The Portugal international midfielder is known for his composure under pressure, press resistance, and intelligent distribution. Vitinha fits the kind of profile that Liverpool have sought since the departure of Thiago Alcântara.

His ability to dictate the tempo of a match and carry the ball through midfield makes him a particularly attractive option for Slot’s system.

However, despite the admiration, Liverpool are unlikely to make a formal approach unless one of their current midfielders departs in January.

Vitinha, who joined PSG from Porto in 2022, has gone from strength to strength in Ligue 1.

PSG, however, remain reluctant to part ways with him. The midfielder is under contract until 2029, and the French champions reportedly view him as “untouchable.”

Reds would have to pay a staggering transfer fee

That said, sources in France suggest that an offer of around €130 million could tempt PSG into negotiations, a valuation that only a handful of clubs, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, could realistically consider.

Arsenal and Juventus are also believed to be monitoring the player closely, adding to the growing list of elite admirers.

For Vitinha, the decision could come down to ambition. While PSG continue to dominate domestically, a move to the Premier League might offer a new challenge at a time when he is entering the prime years of his career.

Whether Liverpool choose to act in January or wait until summer, one thing is certain, Vitinha has several admirers across Europe.

