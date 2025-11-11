Man City told price tag of Vinicius Jr. after contract talks break down with Real Madrid

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A major twist has emerged in the future of Vinícius Júnior, as Real Madrid have reportedly placed a €150 million price tag on their star winger following the complete collapse of contract extension talks, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The development marks a dramatic turn in relations between the Brazilian international and the Santiago Bernabéu hierarchy, potentially paving the way for one of the most high-profile transfers in modern football.

Sources close to Madrid suggest that discussions over a long-term renewal with Vinícius have broken down and the Spanish giants are looking to offload him as early as the summer of 2026.

While the club continues to value the 25-year-old as one of its biggest assets, Florentino Pérez and the board have made it clear that they will not be held to ransom, instead setting a firm valuation of €150 million for any potential suitors.

Real Madrid to demand premium price for Vinicius Jr.

Tavolieri reported:

“According to several reliable sources, Real Madrid has set Vinícius Júnior’s starting price at €150 million, following the complete breakdown of contract extension talks.”

The Brazilian attacker has struggled under Xabi Alonso this season and his role as the main player of the team has diminished. In some of the important matches, Alonso has taken him off earlier than expected, something that has not gone down well with the attacker.

The move effectively opens the door for a summer 2026 exit, with Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly leading the chase for the Brazilian’s signature.

Multiple Saudi teams, including Al Hilal and Al Nassr, are said to be preparing blockbuster offers that could see Vinícius become one of the highest-paid players in world football.

The Saudi Pro League continues its strategy of attracting elite European stars, and Vinícius’ name fits perfectly into that long-term vision.

Man City are interested in the Real Madrid star

However, Saudi Arabia is not his only possible destination. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Premier League giants Man City reportedly admire the Brazilian attacker and would like to sign him to pair him up with Erling Haaland in their attack.

Guardiola has long admired Vinícius’ explosiveness, technical ability, and versatility across the front line, and City’s financial resources could make them one of the few European clubs capable of matching Madrid’s asking price.

Pérez sees the summer of 2026 as the ideal time to cash in on Vinícius while his market value remains at its peak.

It remains to be seen if the player will head to the Middle East or move to the Premier League.

