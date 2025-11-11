Contact made: Man United have “concrete interest” in 23-year-old Premier League star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Nottingham Forest to explore a potential deal for midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are said to have expressed “concrete interest” in the 23-year-old England international, who has rapidly emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Forest have set a steep price tag in the range of £100 million to £120 million, reflecting Anderson’s rising importance to the club.

Man United are showing genuine interest in Anderson

The player’s stock has risen dramatically in recent months, with his performances drawing attention from several top European clubs, though United are understood to be the first to make a formal approach.

Anderson’s latest display, a goal and commanding midfield performance in Forest’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United, only reinforced his status as one of the league’s most complete young midfielders.

His ability to drive play forward, control tempo, and contribute defensively has seen him compared to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, both of whom made high-profile moves in recent years.

Adding to his growing profile, Anderson was recently called up by Thomas Tuchel for England’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His inclusion in the national setup is further proof of his remarkable development since joining Forest, where he has evolved from a promising youngster into a genuine Premier League star.

Man United manager Rúben Amorim is reportedly a big admirer of Anderson’s versatility and work rate. The Portuguese coach sees him as an ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Ruben Amorim needs new options in the midfield

Amorim’s vision for United includes building a younger, more dynamic midfield capable of dominating possession and transitioning quickly, qualities that Anderson has consistently demonstrated at Forest.

However, any deal will be complicated by Forest’s financial position and Anderson’s importance to the squad. The East Midlands club, battling to stay clear of relegation, are reluctant to sell mid-season unless an irresistible offer arrives.

United’s recruitment team is believed to be weighing their options. While Amorim is keen to strengthen his squad in January, the club’s board is cautious about committing to another nine-figure transfer after recent heavy spending.

