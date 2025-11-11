(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra during the January transfer window.

The midfielder has €100 million release clause in his contract, and signing him will be difficult. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are hoping to sign him for €50 million.

Valencia are under no pressure to sell him, and they will not want to lose him for cheap. He has a substantial release clause in his contract, and it is fair to assume that Manchester United might have to pay close to that in order to get the deal done. There were rumours during the summer window that Manchester United were closing in on a move for Guerra.

Man United need a midfield controller like Javi Guerra

There is no doubt that they need more quality in the middle of the park, and the Spanish midfielder could be the ideal acquisition. He will add technical ability, creativity, and control to the side. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for him, but he is unlikely to force an exit.

Manchester United will have to convince Valencia in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. They have been linked with multiple central midfielders in recent months. It is clearly an area in need of improvement.

Guerra would be a superb addition

Guerra is a young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player for Manchester United with the right guidance. They have done well in grooming young players, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

The Spaniard has been previously hailed as a “really good player”. There is no doubt that he has the qualities for the Premier League, and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Manchester United if they manage to get the deal done.