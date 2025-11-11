Manchester United logo and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 20-year-old is struggling for regular game time at Old Trafford, and Mainoo needs to leave in order to play more often. He cannot afford to sit on the bench every week at this stage of his career. It will be detrimental to his development.

Kobbie Mainoo has chosen his next club

According to a report from Fichajes, the midfielder has now chosen his next destination. He wants to join Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see whether the Spanish outfit is willing to make an offer to sign him. Manchester United value the player at €90 million. It will be extremely surprising if any club is prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Mainoo is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but he is unwanted at Manchester United. Clubs will hope to sign him for a knockdown price. They will know that the player is desperate to leave the club as well. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can negotiate a reasonable deal with Manchester United.

Mainoo should move on

There is no doubt that the English midfielder is a promising young player, and he could develop into an important first-team star for Real Madrid. Manchester United could regret the decision to sell him.

Napoli are keen on Mainoo as well.

However, it is clear that Ruben Amorim does not rate him highly. It would make no sense for Manchester United to keep the player at the club without using him properly. They should look to sell him and invest the proceeds from his departure into the squad.

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the sale of Mainoo could help them bring the necessary additions.