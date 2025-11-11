Man United star receives severe dressing-down by manager Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tensions between Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim and midfielder Manuel Ugarte reportedly reached a boiling point at the end of last season, with The Athletic revealing that Amorim singled out and criticised the Uruguayan in front of his teammates during a squad meeting at Carrington.

According to the report, the confrontation occurred just one day before United’s final Premier League match of the campaign against Aston Villa, and only a few days after the team’s heartbreaking Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

The timing and tone of Amorim’s comments allegedly left several players surprised, as the Portuguese coach accused Ugarte of having “grown too comfortable” since joining the club.

Man United has previously worked with Manuel Ugarte

The dressing-down marked a significant shift in Amorim’s approach to Ugarte, a player he had previously enjoyed great success with during their time together at Sporting CP.

When United secured the midfielder’s signature, many insiders expected Amorim to rebuild Ugarte’s confidence and form, particularly given how integral he was to Sporting’s title-winning side in 2021–22.

However, Ugarte’s United career has failed to ignite. The 24-year-old has made just three starts in all competitions this season, one of which came in the humiliating Carabao Cup second-round loss to Grimsby Town.

Despite his tactical intelligence and ball-winning capabilities, Ugarte has struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Sources close to the club suggest Amorim’s frustration stems not only from Ugarte’s on-pitch performances but also from what he perceives as a drop in intensity during training sessions.

The United boss reportedly challenged his squad to raise their professional standards after the Europa League disappointment, using Ugarte as an example of what he would not tolerate moving forward.

Amorim has taken a no-nonsense approach at United

Amorim’s handling of the situation reflects his ruthless managerial style, something that earned him both praise and criticism at Sporting.

He is known for demanding high energy, discipline, and complete focus from his players.

Yet, his public criticism of Ugarte could indicate growing tension behind the scenes as he continues to mould the squad in his image.

The midfielder himself is understood to be keen on staying and fighting for his place, but his path back into Amorim’s starting XI will require a significant turnaround in both form and attitude.

