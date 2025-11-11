A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Hertha BSC prodigy Kennet Eichhorn.

According to a report from Sky Germany, multiple clubs are interested in the 16-year-old, and Manchester United are hoping to sign the talented young defensive midfielder. However, he has a contract with the German club until 2029, and they are under no pressure to let him leave.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eichhorn as well.

Man United learn asking price for Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester United will have to pay the asking price in order to get the deal done. Apparently, the player has a release clause in his contract worth around €10-12 million. It is a nominal fee for a player of his potential, and Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal done.

They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and Eichhorn could prove to be a superb investment for them. The young defensive midfielder has the technical attributes to succeed at the highest level, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Even though he is unlikely to be a part of the starting lineup any time soon, he could be an important player for the Manchester United youth team.

The Red Devils could help him improve in the coming seasons and eventually establish himself as a starter.

Eichhorn is a player in demand

Several clubs are interested in the player, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The young midfielder needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where he will get a clear pathway to the first team.

The German under-17 international is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could be a long-term asset for Manchester United if they manage to win the race for his signature.