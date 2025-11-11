(Photo by Fabrizio Romano - YouTube/ Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee is linked with an exit ahead of the January transfer window.

The Dutchman has fallen down the pecking order under manager Ruben Amorim, resulting in him being snubbed by the Netherlands squad in the last international friendlies.

With the World Cup 2026 next summer, the player is desperate for regular playing time and is seeking an early exit in the upcoming transfer window.

It has also been reported that the Manchester United board are open to selling him.

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Ruben Amorim’s Stance on Zirkzee

However, Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the player suggests manager Ruben Amorim may not be too keen on parting with Zirkzee this January.

The Italian journalist reports that Amorim sees him as an ‘important’ part of the squad as the 24-year-old can play several positions.

However, a lot could depend on the extent of Benjamin Sesko’s injury and whether United sign a new attack in the winter.

Speaking on the latest episode of Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

“Yeah, we have to follow the situation closely in the next weeks because the calls have started.

“First was West Ham, now also Roma have made some calls to understand the situation of Joshua Zirkzee.

“So the market is moving around the Dutch striker again. Let’s see what happens with Sesko because now with the Sesko injury, again, it’s not a super serious one probably. Let’s wait for Manchester United statement. But obviously when you have a player like Sesko injured, there is still the opportunity to have a player like Zirkzee who can cover cover several positions as number nine, as number 10.

“Ruben Amarim according to my sources never wanted to let Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee leave because he believes that also Zirkzee can cover several positions and can be very important.

“Then there is the World Cup. Obviously the player wants to play on regular basis. So let’s see how this conversation Zirkzee, his camp and Man United will go.

“But for sure this is going to be an interesting situation to follow in the upcoming weeks.”

West Ham and AS Roma among clubs looking to sign Joshua Zirkzee

There is plenty of interest in Zirkzee if United are to part with the Dutchman.

West Ham have already made contact with United regarding the striker while Serie A sides AS Roma have also reportedly initiated contact with the club.

There are other Serie A clubs interested in the player as well including Juventus, AC Milan and Como.

The interest from the Italian league does not come as a surprise given Zirkzee’s past success at Bologna.

Before joining Man United, Zirkzee was one of Serie A’s most exciting young strikers, making waves with Bologna during the 2023–24 season.

Under Thiago Motta, the Dutchman thrived in a fluid, attacking system that showcased his link-up play and intelligence in the final third.

In 34 Serie A appearances, Zirkzee scored 11 goals and registered 5 assists, directly contributing to a goal every 152 minutes.