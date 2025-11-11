What insiders are now saying about Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future at Arsenal after Thomas Tuchel’s concerning comments

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/George Wood via Getty Images)

Myles Lewis Skelly’s future at Arsenal remains a talking point ahead of the January transfer window after Thomas Tuchel’s recent comments.

The England manager has told the defender that he needs to play more if he needs more playing time if he wants to make it to the England team.

Lewis-Skelly was left out of the squad to face Serbia and Albania, with Tuchel explaining that while the youngster is a “great character” and a “valuable member of the squad,” “it is not enough to just be a good tourist.”

Tuchel said (via Sky Sports): “Myles was a very good team-mate and played for us in the last camp in the World Cup qualifier in Riga, so was Ruben Loftus-Cheek, so was Morgan Gibbs-White.

“But I said last time there is a component to it and that is about competition and performance and the door is always open for guys who perform on a high level regularly.

“Myles, Ruben and Morgan got out-performed by O’Reilly, Alex Scott and Jude Bellingham in their positions.

“Myles simply needs more starts, more minutes.

“Now came a time when O’Reilly had so many starts in that position, so he is slightly ahead for this camp.”

This has sparked speculations that the young Englishman could seek a move away in the upcoming transfer window, with several Premier League clubs said to be interested.

As per the latest from CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Everton, Fulham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old’s situation at Arsenal.

However, as per the sources, there is ‘next to zero chance’ of the player leaving Arsenal, neither temporary nor permanently.

The player has just only signed a new long-term deal with the club and MIkel Arteta wants to see through the season with a big enough squad that can help him finally win a silverware.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s situation at Arsenal

The young defender has found playing time hard to come this season due to the fantastic form of Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian has been the preferred starter at left-back for Arteta in the Premier League, starting all 11 games so far.

MLS however, has started three of the four Champions League games for the Gunners and has also started the two League Cup games so far, assisting in both.

While the Italian’s performances have given the 19-year-old tough competition, there is no doubt about the player’s quality.

He had his breakthrough season with the Gunners last season, taking advantage of the injuries to Arsenal’s full-back.

Lewis-Skelly started 42 games across all competitions, scoring one and assisting three.

Mikel Arteta trusting him in the Champions League games this season further shows that the manager has zero doubts about his quality and that he is a player for the future at the Emirates.