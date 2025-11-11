Paul Scholes has made Man City favourites over Arsenal for the title because of one reason

Photo via: The Overlap Youtube

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Manchester City remain the team to beat in this season’s Premier League title race, even though Arsenal currently sit four points clear at the top of the table.



Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes explained that City’s championship experience and recent form give them a decisive edge over Mikel Arteta’s youthful and ambitious Arsenal side.

Scholes’ comments came after an eventful weekend that reshaped the title picture. Arsenal were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Sunderland on Saturday night, missing the chance to extend their advantage at the summit.

Man City are gaining form at the right time

Meanwhile, Manchester City produced one of their most dominant performances of the campaign, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The result not only narrowed the gap to four points but also sent a message to their rivals that Pep Guardiola’s side are hitting their stride once again.

‘I’ve not been impressed by City that much but yesterday [against Liverpool], I thought for the first time they’re going to be [challengers],’ Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

‘I think they’re slightly still favourites ahead of Arsenal, because of what they’ve done.

‘I know Arsenal are four points clear, but with the experience they’ve got and Arsenal haven’t. You have to put them [City] slightly ahead of them.’

Arsenal would have one eye on City chasing them

City’s performance against Liverpool reinforced their pedigree as serial winners.

Erling Haaland continued his goal-scoring form with his 14th league strike of the season, while Jeremy Doku terrorised the Liverpool defense from the left-wing.

For Arsenal, the draw with Sunderland raised fresh concerns about their ability to maintain consistency under pressure.

Despite a strong showing from Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, defensive lapses once again proved costly, echoing the struggles that saw the Gunners fall short in the title race last season.

