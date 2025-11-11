Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton were recently handed a penalty against Crystal Palace in the Premier League when Georginio Rutter was brought down inside the penalty area.

However, VAR decided to overturn the penalty upon reviewing the incident. It appeared that Rutter came up with a clear dive inside the area. Initially, the referee decided to punish Jaydee Canvot for his foul on the Brighton attacker, but upon review, it was evident that the Brighton star was playing for the decision.

Georginio Rutter deserved a strict punishment

Keith Hackett has now suggested that the player should have received stricter punishment for his dive. He believes that yellow cards are not punishment enough for players who tend to dive at every opportunity. The lack of proper punishment is a motivation for players to cheat when it comes to contact inside the box.

Hackett has urged PGMOL to take further action so that it can discourage cheating in the game.

Examples need to be set

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett said: “The only way you’re going to resolve the simulation is with a one-match ban. I would like to see a review panel, which meets on a weekly basis, and where acts of simulation are not dealt with by referees, they should be flagged, and a review panel should take a retrospective approach to punish. “If they continue to get away with it, they’re going to do it. We’re at a point where the slightest contact, instead of the player going on and taking a shot at goal, will go to ground and want a penalty kick. There is no incentive not to do it. A yellow card is insufficient. There’s almost an incentive to go to ground.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will be delighted that VAR ruled out the penalty call from the officials. Rutter will be fully aware of what he did to win a penalty for Brighton, and one can only hope that he does not repeat these acts of simulation in future.