Report: Liverpool underperformer considered “ideal addition” by European giants

Arne Slot waves at Liverpool fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be set for a major defensive shake-up in 2026, with reports suggesting that Ibrahima Konaté is open to leaving Anfield on a free transfer next summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the French defender is attracting significant interest from Bayern Munich and Juventus, while Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation closely.

Konaté, now 26, has been a key part of Liverpool’s backline since joining from RB Leipzig in 2021 for around £36 million.

However, the defender has still not signed a new deal at Anfield and his long term future at the club is uncertain.

Ibrahima Konate is set to become a free agent in 2026

The French defender is set to become a free agent in the summer next year and that has increased interest in his services from some of the top clubs in the world.

The centre-back’s form this season has been questionable. Even in the recent defeat against Manchester City, Konate was responsible for the goal Erling Haaland scored at the Etihad Stadium.

The defender failed to mark the Norwegian attacker who scored a brilliant header against Arne Slot’s team.

Sources close to the club indicate that Konaté is considering a “new challenge” after five seasons at Liverpool, particularly with several top European clubs promising him a fresh role as a defensive leader.

Liverpool, however, are not giving up without a fight. The Reds are reportedly preparing to open talks over a short-term contract extension, which would help protect their investment and prevent the defender from leaving for free in June.

Club insiders suggest that Konaté’s representatives have been approached about a deal that would keep him tied to Anfield until at least 2027, though the player’s camp is yet to respond definitively.

Liverpool may have to move for Guehi to replace Konate

Slot is said to be a strong admirer of Konaté and considers him an integral part of his long-term plans. However, the Dutchman is also aware of the player’s desire for a new challenge.

Real Madrid’s interest, while more tentative, adds another layer to the saga. The Spanish giants have been scouting elite centre-backs and Konate is high on their radar. The Frenchman is considered an “ideal addition” to their team, as per reports.

Konate’s departure might intensify Liverpool’s interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who almost joined the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window this year.

Guehi is going through a similar situation as Konate. The England international is set to become a free agent next year.

The centre-back situation at Liverpool will be watched with interest next year as the Reds could make big changes in that department.

Sources: Liverpool shortlist Paris Saint-Germain midfielder as January transfer target