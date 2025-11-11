Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Matheus Franca is currently on loan at Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Vasco, and he was recently booed by the fans following a defeat to Juventude.

Matheus Franca has been poor

The player joined Vasco da Gama on loan from Crystal Palace back in August, and he has failed to score a goal or assist in his 11 appearances so far. It is evident that he is struggling right now, and he has not been able to hit top form. Franca has struggled with injuries at Palace as well.

Journalist Venê Casagrande said: “It’s hard to say if it’s due to the injuries suffered abroad, but he’s far from being the player he showed himself to be”.

It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence in the coming weeks. The South American outfit signed him for his quality and reputation. He has not been able to live up to the expectations, but there is no doubt that he is still a very talented player. If he manages to regain his form, he could be an asset for Vasco until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the player has a contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2028. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to extend his stay at the club. Given the way his loan spell has gone so far, Palace will certainly be worried about his development.

Can Franca bounce back?

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 21-year-old was regarded as one of the most promising talents in South American football when he moved to Palace. However, his career has gone downhill since then. The promising young talent is currently facing stagnation, and it will be interesting to see whether he can bounce back strongly.

The loan spell is a golden opportunity for him to get back to form. It remains to be seen whether he can work harder and perform at a higher level.