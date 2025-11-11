(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Manchester City are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo when the transfer window reopens in January, as per TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities, and he needs to leave Manchester United. He will be hoping to play every week. He is a promising young player with a bright future, and sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not help him improve.

Spurs could use Kobbie Mainoo

On the other hand, Tottenham need more quality in the middle of the park. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and add more composure to the side. Mainoo could be the ideal fit for them.

He could form a solid partnership alongside Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr in future. They are looking to build a team for the future, and signing the 20-year-old would be a masterstroke. Mainoo has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that he could develop into a key player for Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if they can make the most of the opportunity and secure his signature.

Man City and Napoli eyeing Mainoo

Meanwhile, Manchester City are keeping close tabs on the situation as well. They need more depth in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old could be a very useful acquisition. However, it seems unlikely that Manchester United will agree to sell the player to a bitter rival.

Furthermore, European clubs like Napoli are interested in the player as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The player wants to secure an exit in January so that he can play more often and secure his place in the England World Cup squad. The report also claims that Manchester United will only sanction his departure if they can replace him properly. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

We have recently covered reports claiming that Mainoo is keen on a move to Real Madrid.