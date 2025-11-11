Micky van de Ven celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for Everton, and Tottenham have now turned their attention towards him.

Tottenham looking at Iliman Ndiaye

They were initially keen on signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, but he has signed a new deal with the club. It will be difficult for Tottenham to sign Rogers anymore.

They are now looking at Ndiaye as a potential alternative, as per Fichajes. The player is valued at around £60-£70 million. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done. He’s capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals, flair, and unpredictability to the side.

The opportunity to join Tottenham could be tempting for him, but convincing his club to sell will be difficult. Everton are looking to build a team capable of competing in the top half regularly, and they will not want to sell one of their best attacking players.

Spurs need players like Ndiaye

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to test their resolve with an offer in the coming months. They have done well to bring in several talented players in recent windows. They are looking to improve the team further.

They have had a mixed start to the season so far, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary additions in January and perform at a higher level during the second half of the campaign. They will look to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Ndiaye is at the peak of his career, and he will certainly want to compete at the highest level. The move to Tottenham could be ideal for him as well.