West Ham agree to sell first-team player in January

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are starting to get some positive results under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

After a disastrous start to the season, they are starting to get some form back. Even though they are still in the relegation zone, they are just one point away from safety.

With the January transfer window opening in less than two months, Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, are planning for their transfer business.

The Hammers would particularly need to pay more attention to the mid-season window since they want to build on to the early promise shown under Nuno and make sure that continues with signings in January.

West Ham United ready to make massive changes

However, there are some players who must be offloaded as well to make way for new arrivals.

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to part ways with striker Niclas Füllkrug when the transfer window reopens in January, following a disappointing spell in East London.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Patrick Berger, the German international has been given the green light to leave the club.

His transition to Premier League football has been far from smooth. The 32-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a consistent performer, both due to limited opportunities and recurring fitness issues that have hindered his rhythm and confidence.

Füllkrug has interest from Bundesliga

Reports suggest that Wolfsburg and Augsburg are among several German clubs monitoring the situation closely, with both sides keen to bolster their forward lines during the winter window.

A return to the Bundesliga could provide the veteran striker with a familiar environment to rediscover his form and regain regular playing time.

Injury setbacks have compounded Füllkrug’s struggles at West Ham.

For Füllkrug, a move away appears inevitable. Despite flashes of the form that once made him a regular for the German national team, his time in London seems to have run its course.

