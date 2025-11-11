Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to sign the Tottenham attacker Manor Solomon during the January transfer window.

The Israeli International is currently on loan at Spanish club Villarreal. However, he could leave them in the winter window. The player is unhappy at the Spanish club due to the lack of time, and he is looking to secure a move in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal done.

Crystal Palace wanted to sign Solomon in the summer.

Manor Solomon wants a move

The player has reportedly been in contact with Tottenham regarding a return in January as per reports via SportWitness. He does not have a future at the North London club, and they will look to get rid of him immediately.

West Ham have made an enquiry, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

West Ham move could be ideal for Solomon

The Hammers need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Solomon could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. He was quite impressive for Leeds United in the second division of English football last season, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. He has shown his ability in the top flight with clubs like Fulham in the past.

The player will be desperate to get his career back on track with the regular opportunities. West Ham could be an attractive option for him if they can assure him of regular gametime..

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sign the player permanently. Tottenham might not be too keen on sending him out on loan again. He is not a key part of their plans, and they will look to get rid of the player permanently.