Chelsea are looking to improve their midfield unit ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are looking at multiple midfielders, and the Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is at the top of their wishlist.

Wharton is a target for Manchester United as well. Similarly, he has been linked with Liverpool.

Chelsea could use Adam Wharton

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Chelsea. He will add control, technical ability, composure, and defensive cover to the side. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. It will be difficult for them to sign the player in the middle of the season. Perhaps a move in the summer would be more feasible.

Wharton could fancy a big move

The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea. It would be a major step in his career, and he would get to play alongside top-quality players at one of the best clubs in England. He would also get to fight for major trophies with them. This is the right time for him to take on a new challenge, and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in Nico Paz and Kobbie Mainoo as well. It is no secret that Chelsea need more depth in the middle of the park. They are looking at some of the best young midfielders around Europe, and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and all three players could prove to be excellent investments for them.