Arsenal to make major appointment to strengthen recruitment team

Arsenal are on the verge of finalising a major addition to their football operations department, with Maurizio Micheli agreeing to join the club’s recruitment team under new sporting director Andrea Berta.

The move marks another significant step in Arsenal’s strategic overhaul behind the scenes, as the North London club continues to modernise its scouting and recruitment infrastructure.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Micheli has already reached an agreement with Arsenal and will officially take up his new role in the coming days once the final paperwork is completed.

His appointment is expected to be formally announced soon.

Arsenal to add an experienced scout in their team

Micheli arrives at the Emirates with an impressive résumé, having earned widespread recognition for his work at Napoli, where he played a key role in identifying and securing some of the club’s most successful signings in recent years.

His analytical approach to recruitment, combining data-driven scouting with on-the-ground intelligence, has made him one of the most respected figures in European talent identification.

At Arsenal, Micheli will operate under Berta, who joined the Gunners after leaving Atlético Madrid, where he built a strong reputation for assembling competitive squads on modest budgets.

Under Berta’s leadership, the Gunners had a successful summer transfer window this year in which they signed the likes of Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and others.

Gunners are considering Micheli’s arrival as a “major coup”

The pairing of Berta and Micheli is seen as a statement of intent by Arsenal’s hierarchy, reflecting the club’s ambition to establish one of the most sophisticated recruitment setups in Europe.

Sources close to the club have described the partnership as “a major coup” for Arsenal, especially given Micheli’s reputation for spotting undervalued players and nurturing relationships with clubs across Southern Europe.

With the January transfer window approaching, his appointment could have immediate implications for Arsenal’s transfer strategy.

Micheli’s decision to leave Napoli was influenced by his desire for a new challenge in a different footballing environment, and the opportunity to work alongside Berta was a key factor.

