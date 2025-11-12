Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's win (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the highly rated midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha BSC.

The player could be available for a fee of around £10.5 million, and the two English clubs at the finances to get the deal done. They will face competition from several top clubs across Europe. Tottenham and Brighton are keen on the player, as per TEAMtalk.

Lennart Eichhorn is a top talent

The 16-year-old midfielder is highly rated, and he has a big future. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Arsenal and Manchester United have done well to groom young players, and they could play a key role in his development.

Both clubs are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and signing some of the best young talent would be a step in the right direction. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Eichhorn could fancy Premier League move

Eichhorn is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining some of the biggest clubs in the world. However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should only join a club where he will get ample opportunities and a clear pathway to the first team.

The reported asking price is quite affordable, and he could prove to be a bargain for most teams. Eichhorn is already a youth International for Germany, and he will look to establish himself as a key player at the highest level. Joining a big club could unlock his true potential.

He has been described as a player with a “rare blend of street smarts and sophistication”.

There is no doubt that he would be an exciting investment for the two English clubs. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.