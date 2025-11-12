Worrying report reveals no Arsenal talks over hugely important deal yet

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during his side's draw with Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans might not be too pleased to hear that there have not yet been any talks over a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician has worked wonders since taking over as Gunners boss towards the end of 2019, taking charge of 307 games in total, with 183 wins, 57 draws, and 67 losses.

Arteta is clearly someone Arsenal need to be keeping around, but ESPN report that there is not yet any indication of talks over extending his current deal, which is due to expire in 2027.

It may be that Arteta is only delaying this because it’s a distraction from what’s happening on the pitch, but Arsenal fans would certainly be feeling a bit more relaxed about his situation if he committed his future soon.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose Mikel Arteta

Although Arteta is yet to lift a major trophy like a Premier League title or the Champions League, there can be no doubting that he’s transformed Arsenal in recent times.

The 43-year-old took over a struggling side that had lost its way towards the end of the Arsene Wenger era, with a place in the top four no longer something that could be guaranteed at the Emirates Stadium.

Now, however, Arsenal have finished second in the league for the last three seasons in a row, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season for only the third time in their entire history, losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Even if the north London giants are yet to take that final step towards silverware, they look very close after the superb job done by Arteta.

Arsenal have also done some fine work with their recruitment, particularly under new sporting director Andrea Berta, so AFC supporters will hope he has the situation with Arteta under control and that this can all be resolved as soon as possible.