Chelsea are interested in signing the highly talented Argentine defender Lautaro Rivero.

They are hoping to sign the 22-year-old defender from River Plate, and they will face competition from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish outfit is keen on securing his signature as per Fichajes.

The 22-year-old is already an important player for his club, and he has made his international debut with the world champions as well. There is no doubt that he is a promising young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player for Chelsea.

Chelsea eyeing Lautaro Rivero

The Blues have done well to exploit the South American market in recent years. They have signed multiple top-quality young players from South America like Estevao, and Riviero would be another addition to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the defender. It would be the ideal next step in his career, and regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential. The physically imposing defender is certainly ready to take on a new challenge in English football, and he could help Chelsea improve.

Chelsea could use Rivero

The Blues have looked mediocre defensively, and they have struggled with multiple injury problems at the back. Signing a quality central defender should be one of the priorities.

The 22-year-old would be a long-term investment for them, and he could develop into a key player with the right guidance. He is valued at €100 million, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to pay up. Atletico Madrid might not be able to compete with them financially, and that could give the English club an edge in the race.