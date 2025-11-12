Chelsea ready to offer pre-contract agreement to Frenchman in January

Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing moves to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Both European giants are said to be closely monitoring the French international’s situation as he enters the final stretch of his contract at the San Siro.

Maignan, now 30 years old, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

His composure, sharp reflexes, and leadership between the posts have made him an indispensable figure for both club and country.

Chelsea target is unwilling to sign new AC Milan deal

However, Milan are facing an uphill battle to keep their No. 1. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in June 2026, and renewal talks have reportedly stalled.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Maignan has shown reluctance to commit to a new deal, with salary expectations and Milan’s sporting direction proving to be key stumbling blocks.

Both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are waiting patiently for the situation to develop.

If Maignan refuses to extend, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement as early as January 2026, paving the way for a potentially seismic free transfer next summer.

For Chelsea, the pursuit of Maignan comes amid continued uncertainty around the club’s goalkeeping department.

Robert Sanchez’s inconsistency has left manager Enzo Maresca seeking a more experienced and commanding presence in goal.

Maignan’s proven pedigree in the Champions League and Serie A makes him a perfect candidate to bring stability to a squad still in transition.

Bayern Munich stand in Chelsea’s way to sign Maignan

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, view Maignan as the ideal successor to Manuel Neuer, whose legendary spell in Bavaria is nearing its end.

Bayern’s scouts have reportedly compiled glowing reports on Maignan, impressed by his distribution, communication, and ability to organize the defensive line, qualities that mirror Neuer’s prime years.

Maignan’s performances for France under Didier Deschamps have also boosted his reputation on the international stage.

AC Milan’s hopes of keeping him appear slim. The club’s financial structure makes it difficult to match the wages on offer from Europe’s elite, with Chelsea and Bayern both prepared to offer contracts much more lucrative than Milan.

