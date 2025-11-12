Two names on Chelsea’s list to fix problem position, including Liverpool target

Chelsea have two defensive targets (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have two exciting names on their list of centre-back transfer targets, with the Blues eyeing up Ronald Araujo and Joel Ordonez.

Barcelona centre-back Araujo is someone who’s long been on Chelsea’s radar, according to Simon Phillips, while Ordonez is another top young talent who looks a good fit for the long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could do with strengthening at the back at the moment, with players like Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo looking a little below par for a club trying to get back to competing for major trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League.

Araujo is also someone on Liverpool’s radar at the moment, with the Reds in need of someone to potentially replace Ibrahima Konate as he nears the end of his contract, while Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting any younger.

What next for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo?

Araujo has shone for Barca so is not necessarily someone they’ll be that keen to let go, though one imagines he’s a player who’d have his price as Hansi Flick also has other options in his squad.

If the Uruguay international were to go to Chelsea, he could surely command a more regular first-team place for himself whilst continuing to compete at a high level.

Araujo might also do well to consider Liverpool due to the fact that there will surely soon be an important role for him there with the Reds in need of cover for Konate and Van Dijk.

Joel Ordonez transfer looks a good fit for Chelsea

Ordonez looks like another potentially strong signing for Chelsea, with the 21-year-old looking like someone with a big future in the game.

Even if he remains a little unproven, he already seems like he could have it in him to be an upgrade on the likes of Chalobah and Adarabioyo straight away, while he also looks like someone with a higher ceiling in the long term.