Bargain: Chelsea can sign versatile 6 G/A star for around £25m

Daniel Munoz celebrates with Jean-Philippe Mateta
Daniel Munoz celebrates with Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona can reportedly sign Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz on the cheap.

The Colombia international has been a key player for Palace in recent times, and it seems his asking price is only around the £25m mark.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, which also lists Chelsea as one of Munoz’s suitors, though it seems Palace are adamant they don’t want to sell.

The Eagles lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the summer, following on from Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich the year before, while others like Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are sure to continue to attract interest.

Munoz is seemingly not for sale, but Football Insider states that something over £25m could persuade Palace to sell.

Is Daniel Munoz worth £25m transfer fee?

Daniel Munoz applauds the Crystal Palace fans
Daniel Munoz applauds the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Munoz, 29, isn’t getting any younger, so it’s debatable if £25m is the right kind of fee to be paying for him at this stage of his career.

Still, the talented South American can play a variety of positions and has three goals and three assists for club and country so far this season.

If he’s really available for such a low fee, then clubs like Chelsea and Man City would surely view that as a very tempting opportunity.

Daniel Munoz doesn’t fit the Chelsea model

Chelsea, however, are slightly surprise suitors for Munoz, as the Blues have focused on signing the world’s best young players in recent times.

That often means players aged 23 or under, so Munoz would not make much sense if they want to keep up that business model.

CFC also already have Reece James and Malo Gusto as quality options at right-back, so it doesn’t look like there’s much of a need to go and splash the cash on Munoz as well as he’d probably struggle to get much playing time.

