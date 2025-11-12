Elliot Anderson and Thomas Tuchel (Photo by Shaun Botterill, John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has received huge praise from England manager Thomas Tuchel as his fine form this season continues.

The talented 23-year-old is really making a name for himself in the Premier League, and has fully deserves his recent involvement with the England national team as well.

It could be that Anderson will now be a key player for the Three Lions at next summer’s World Cup, while he might also earn himself a big move soon.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, we understand that Manchester United are interested in signing Anderson as they look to strengthen in midfield.

The Red Devils could do with a top young signing in the middle of the park, and it seems Tuchel rates the player very highly.

Thomas Tuchel on Elliot Anderson

Watch below as Tuchel spoke at his press conference earlier today, making it clear that he views Anderson as one of the best players in the Premier League in his position.

Still, he didn’t mention the interest of Man Utd, while he also wouldn’t quite commit to guaranteeing him a place at the World Cup next summer as it’s still too far away…

? Thomas Tuchel describes Man Utd target Elliot Anderson as "one of the best in the Premier League" ? pic.twitter.com/OlxEFKLnZQ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 12, 2025

Still, this is very high praise indeed from a manager who’s worked with some elite players in his career.

The German tactician has made good use of Anderson and he clearly thinks he can have a fine career, so this surely won’t have gone unnoticed by United fans.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will definitely move for the England international, who surely won’t come cheap as he’s such an important player for Forest, while other top clubs will also surely get involved in the race for his signature at some point.

For now, though, Anderson is doing everything right and he fully deserves this special praise after his impact with England.