Florian Wirtz’s awful start at Liverpool summed up as he tops the Premier League for one unwanted stat

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It’s obvious from watching Florian Wirtz that we haven’t seen the best of him at Liverpool so far, and the stats back that up.

Remarkably, the summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen is still without a single goal involvement in the Premier League after 11 games played.

Wirtz has 0 goals and 0 assists to his name in league matches, despite creating 16 chances and having 12 shots, as per Opta Analyst.

The Germany international actually tops the Premier League for shot involvements without a single goal contribution – an unwanted stat if ever we saw one!

There have been times when Wirtz has played quite well and been a bit unlucky, but Liverpool fans will surely be concerned by this awful dry spell.

Can Florian Wirtz turn things around at Liverpool?

Still, there are perhaps signs that this isn’t really Wirtz’s fault, and that he’s arrived at Liverpool during a time when they’re generally struggling in a number of areas.

Few would have expected that Mohamed Salah’s form would go so dramatically downhill after the sensational form he showed last season, but the Egypt international has just four goals and two assists in his first 11 Premier League games so far this term.

On top of that, Alexander Isak’s fitness has been a real issue for LFC, so the Sweden international, who was such a world class prolific forward at Newcastle, is now only on one goal for Arne Slot’s side in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s defence has been poor, so Wirtz’s struggles at the other end of the pitch have been amplified, as Slot’s side simply need to score so many goals to stay in games.

Overall, though, Wirtz’s involvement in shooting and creating chances for his teammates could be seen as a positive, and a sign that he’ll start hitting good numbers eventually.

Liverpool blamed for Florian Wirtz’s struggles

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has certainly defended Wirtz, saying he feels Liverpool have not helped him so far.

The 22-year-old remains a key player for his country, and Nagelsmann feels it will soon happen for him at Anfield too, even if he needs help from his teammates.

“Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates,” Nagelsmann said in a press conference, as quoted by by Sky Sports.

“They somehow don’t like to shoot the ball in. To be honest, the overall situation doesn’t make it easy for Flo either.

“The whole club isn’t as stable this year as it was last year. It’s much harder to slip into the team now.

“If you look at the game against [Manchester] City, they were actually the worse team over the 90 minutes.

“So it’s also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too.”