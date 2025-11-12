“There have been offers…” – Man United transfer target drops major hint over his future

Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham in action (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United have long been linked with Barcelona central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but it seems he’s not focusing on a move to the Premier League as a priority.

The Netherlands international has been discussing his situation and it sounds like he’s perfectly happy with life at Barca, feeling no particular need to prove himself in English football.

De Jong was notably a target for Man Utd while Erik ten Hag was in charge (as per BBC Sport), with the pair having worked together at Ajax.

There was also recently some talk of the Red Devils looking at De Jong again, as reported by Football Insider, and the player himself has hinted that he’s had offers.

Frenkie de Jong on Premier League offers and life at Barcelona

De Jong could undoubtedly be a fine addition to this United squad, and he surely has what it takes to be a big success in the Premier League.

Still, the 28-year-old doesn’t sound like he’s in a hurry to move to Old Trafford or anywhere else, judging by his comments to ESPN, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano…

? Frenkie de Jong: “Premier League? I don’t think so. There have been offers, but I'm happy at Barça”. “The Premier League is the best league right now, like La Liga was about ten years ago. But that doesn’t mean you have to play there to show you’re a great player”, told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tXqp5MNGxt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2025

“Premier League? I don’t think so,” he said. “There have been offers, but I’m happy at Barca.

“The Premier League is the best league right now, like La Liga was about ten years ago. But that doesn’t mean you have to play there to show you’re a great player.”

Who else could Man United sign in midfield?

De Jong is not getting any younger, so perhaps it would now be wise for MUFC to focus their efforts elsewhere.

There are some top young talents in the Premier League right now in the form of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Elliot Anderson, and they could all be better long-term options.

They might also be more realistic for United, as they’re at clubs who are more likely to cash in on their best players, while those players would likely also see a move to United as more of a step up.