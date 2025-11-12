Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, whose future is in some doubt.

The Germany international has been a key player for Dortmund down the years and the Bundesliga outfit are supposedly not keen to lose him.

However, Brandt himself is open to a new challenge and that could present an opportunity to Villa, who are among the clubs interested, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Unai Emery’s side have a slightly inconsistent start to the season, so they could perhaps do well to make one or two changes to the squad in January.

Brandt could add something a bit different to Villa’s attack, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on how this saga progresses in the weeks ahead.

Julian Brandt linked with Aston Villa transfer

Dortmund want to keep Brandt and tie him down to a new deal, according to TEAMtalk, with the 29-year-old set to become a free agent in summer 2026.

That could mean AVFC will get the chance to sign Brandt on the cheap this January, but it’s not yet clear what final decision the player will make.

Brandt has four goals and two assists so far this season, so BVB would do well to keep hold of him, while he might also be persuaded to stay where he is in order to carry on playing regularly for a top club.

Villa would be an interesting change of scene for him, however, as he’s spent his entire career up to now in the Bundesliga.

Morgan Rogers has been Villa’s main man in the attacking midfield department recently, and he’s just signed a new contract, so that’s a boost for the Midlands outfit.

However, if they ever lose Rogers in the future, then having someone like Brandt in place would probably be sensible.