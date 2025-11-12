Just In: Tottenham move for Rodrygo is being blocked because of one reason

Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Rumours linking Tottenham Hotspur with a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes have been played down, with reports from Spain suggesting that the north London club are not actively pursuing the Brazilian due to the financial complexities of such a deal.



According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham’s interest in Rodrygo has been overstated, and sources close to the player insist that no formal approach has been made.

While the club is known to be exploring high-profile attacking options ahead of the January transfer window, the 24-year-old’s situation at the Santiago Bernabéu makes any potential transfer highly unlikely.

Tottenham cannot match Rodrygo’s salary demands

Rodrygo remains under contract with Real Madrid until June 2028. Spurs, who have made significant strides in balancing their finances are reluctant to break their carefully managed salary model for any single player.

From a sporting perspective, Rodrygo’s status at Madrid has also evolved this season. Under Xabi Alonso, the Brazilian has faced tougher competition for starting minutes.

However, club president Florentino Pérez and the Madrid hierarchy still view him as an integral part of the team’s future, particularly due to his versatility and experience on the biggest stage.

Tottenham, as of now, have no chance of signing the Brazilian attacker due to his salary demands.

Spurs are targeting attacking players

Tottenham’s focus is likely to remain on more attainable targets unless circumstances at Madrid change drastically in the coming months.

Manager Thomas Frank is reportedly looking at a number of attacking options ahead of the January transfer window to bolster his team’s attacking options.

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is on the radar of Spurs after his impressive start to the Premier League season.

Juventus star Jonathan David is another player who has attracted attention from Spurs.

