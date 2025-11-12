Daniel Farke is under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future. However, he has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester United. He needs to leave the club to play more often, and Leeds could be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to sanction his departure. Even though he is not a key player for them, he’s a talented player and a useful squad member.

Meanwhile, Leeds have had a disappointing start to the season, and they will be hoping to do well in the coming months. They will look to secure safety in the Premier League, and they need to improve in the middle of the park. The 20-year-old could be an outstanding acquisition for them.

Dean Jones feels that a move to Leeds is unlikely for Mainoo.

“I don’t see there being much of a chance that Mainoo makes a move to Leeds. I do think that he is stuck at the moment though,” Jones told TEAMtalk. “I don’t really see why they would let him join a team like Leeds in January, though, because they don’t benefit much from that, the player would likely be looking for something bigger than that, and there is a rivalry and history between the clubs that still stands to this day.”

Mainoo needs regular gametime at this stage of his career, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting line. If Manchester United cannot provide him with the opportunities he needs, he will eventually look to force an exit.

Leeds will be hoping to survive in the Premier League, and they need quality additions in January.