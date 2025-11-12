Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen.

The England International has been linked with a move away from West Ham in the past as well. However, a report from Football Insider claims that he is considered untouchable at the London club and they are unlikely to sanction his departure.

Pete O’Rourke explained: “He’s probably the one and only untouchable player in that squad right now. “They need to keep him and Jarrod will be looking to build his team around him. He’s on a long-term contract until 2030, so it’s not like West Ham are under any real pressure to sell Jarrod Bowen as well. “But, no surprise that clubs will be looking at him. Tottenham, Liverpool because even in that struggling side, he still scores goals and he’s a proven Premier League player.”

Liverpool could use someone like Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool could certainly use more quality on the flanks. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz properly, and Mohamed Salah has not been at his best either. Bowen is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

Similarly, Tottenham need more quality on the flanks. They need to add more unpredictability going forward.

Bowen could improve both teams

Bowen has shown his quality in the Premier League regularly with West Ham, and he could be open to a new challenge. The opportunity to join Liverpool or Tottenham will be hard to turn down for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to experience UEFA Champions League football with them.

He will want to fight for major trophies, and joining a bigger club could be attractive for him. However, West Ham simply cannot afford to lose him. They are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League, and losing their best player could send them down to the Championship.

It will be very difficult for Tottenham or Liverpool to convince West Ham to sell the player.