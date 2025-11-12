Arne Slot could be reunited with a familiar face at Liverpool. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Vitinha in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are also keen on securing the services of the 25-year-old Portuguese international. The French outfit have now set his asking price at €130 million. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Real Madrid are prepared to pay up.

They have been monitoring the Portuguese midfielder closely and they are impressed by his performances. The Portuguese international has been a key player for PSG, and he helped them win the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make a huge impact at Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Liverpool could use Vitinha

Both clubs need more quality in the middle of the park. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game, add composure and technical ability in the middle of the park as well. The Portuguese International certainly fits the profile, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The asking price is quite expensive, and PSG might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. The French outfit is under no pressure to sell the player, and it is no surprise that they have set an absurd asking price. They will hope that the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool will walk away from the deal.

Can Liverpool sign Vitinha?

Liverpool and Real Madrid have spent substantial amounts of money on quality players in the past, and there is no doubt that they have the resources. However, spending €130 million on the midfielder might not make a lot of sense. Liverpool recently paid €145 million for Alexander Isak. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay close to the Premier League transfer record again.