Report: Liverpool may have edge over Juventus in race to sign elite winger

Serge Gnabry celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly alongside Juventus as potential transfer suitors for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, whose salary demands look likely to be too high for a move to Serie A.

The Premier League is where the money’s at these days, and it seems this puts the Reds in a good position to follow through on their interest in Gnabry, despite Juve also taking a close look at him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gnabry has been in fine form for Bayern lately, and has generally always been a pretty key player for them, though it seems his future could be in some doubt at the moment.

The Germany international is currently due to be out of contract in summer 2026, and it remains to be seen if he’ll sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

What next for Serge Gnabry amid Liverpool and Juventus links?

Gnabry has interest from LFC and Juve, as per Gazzetta’s report, and it’s easy to see why such big clubs would be keen on a proven performer like him.

The 30-year-old has 97 goals in 298 matches for Bayern, where he’s also won six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, among other major honours.

Gnabry also has 24 goals in 55 Germany caps, proving himself to be one of the top goal-scoring wingers of recent times.

Is Serge Gnabry a bit too old for a big move now?

Gnabry will be tempting as a free agent if he is indeed out of contract next year, but it might also be risky for clubs to be considering an ageing player with big contract demands.

Liverpool don’t tend to make signings like this, so perhaps the links with Juventus make more sense, even if it sounds like they can’t realistically afford him.

Overall, Gnabry probably still has a lot to offer, but he seems like someone who might be more likely to be heading to somewhere like the Saudi Pro League rather than to another major European club in the near future.