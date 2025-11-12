“If it is my last year, then it’s my last year” – Liverpool star opens up on his future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has admitted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain, with his contract entering its final stretch and discussions over an extension yet to begin.

The Scotland international, who has been one of the most influential left-backs in world football over the past decade, says he is “relaxed” about whatever comes next, whether that means signing a new deal or moving on at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old defender, who joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 for just £8 million, has been one of the defining figures of the Jürgen Klopp era and a cornerstone of the Reds’ domestic and European success.

Since his arrival, Robertson has made over 280 appearances for the club, lifting two Premier League titles, a Champions League, a FA Cup, and a Club World Cup.

His tireless energy, leadership, and consistency made him a fan favourite and a symbol of Liverpool’s high-intensity style.

However, this season has brought new challenges. Under Arne Slot, Robertson has faced competition from Milos Kerkez, the talented Hungarian full-back signed last summer.

Despite an inconsistent start to the campaign, Robertson has seemingly reclaimed his spot in the starting XI, having started four consecutive games before the international break.

Even so, speculation over his long-term future persists. The veteran full-back was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid last summer, and interest from European clubs remains strong as he approaches the final year of his deal.

Robertson addressed the situation with typical composure and humility, as reported by The Standard:

“I think last season everyone was bored of talking about the three lads [Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent], but for me, the relationship between me and the club has been a wonderful one.

“They’ve done everything for me and my family, and I think I’ve not been too bad for them either. Whatever happens will happen behind closed doors, and I’m relaxed about it. If it is my last year, then it’s my last year. If it’s not, then so be it.”

When asked whether contract talks were underway, Robertson suggested discussions had been put on hold.

“I had a stressful summer in terms of decisions and things like that.

“I’ve said to myself to just try and enjoy the next few months. Obviously, it’ll probably start taking over my life when we get closer to the end of the season, but right now, I’m just focused on football.”

Liverpool’s management reportedly remains undecided about whether to offer Robertson an extension or begin succession planning with younger players like Kerkez.

The club values Robertson’s leadership and experience highly but must also balance its long-term strategy as several senior players approach the twilight of their careers.

For now, Robertson’s focus is purely on helping Liverpool stabilise their stuttering title defense, with the team currently battling inconsistency in the Premier League.

