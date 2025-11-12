Liverpool receive transfer boost as defender is refusing to sign new contract at his club

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of landing a new centre-back have received a significant boost, with Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly unwilling to renew his contract at Signal Iduna Park.

According to Bild, the 25-year-old German international has grown increasingly frustrated with manager Niko Kovač’s tactical approach and is considering a move away from the club.

The report claims Schlotterbeck is unhappy with Dortmund’s defensive setup under Kovač, which prioritises a more conservative, risk-averse style of play.

Having built his reputation as a ball-playing centre-half who thrives in progressive systems, Schlotterbeck’s current role has reportedly left him feeling restricted and undervalued.

Liverpool receive boost to sign Nico Schlotterbeck

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027, the player’s reluctance to extend his deal has alerted a host of top European clubs, Liverpool chief among them.

The Reds, who are expected to restructure their defence in 2026, see Schlotterbeck as an ideal candidate to complement Virgil van Dijk or even succeed him in the long term.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made strengthening the defensive line a priority, particularly amid growing uncertainty over Ibrahima Konaté’s future.

The French defender, who could leave on a free transfer next summer, has yet to agree to an extension, prompting the Reds to explore alternatives. Alongside Schlotterbeck, Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace also remains high on the club’s shortlist.

Reds face competition to sign the German defender

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition for Schlotterbeck’s signature. Bild reports that Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation closely.

The Bavarian giants have reportedly enquired about his availability, but relations between the two clubs could complicate any domestic transfer.

For Liverpool, this development could prove crucial. With the club already scouting Bundesliga talent as part of their defensive rebuild, Schlotterbeck’s situation presents a rare opportunity to secure a proven, left-footed defender in his prime years.

