“My agent is taking care of it” – Liverpool transfer target breaks silence on his future

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich, with the French defender’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

The Reds are said to be preparing for a potential shake-up in their defensive ranks, particularly amid growing uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté’s future at Anfield.

Liverpool are exploring a move for Upamecano, who could become available at the end of the season if Bayern fail to tie him down to a new deal.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent presence for the Bundesliga champions since joining from RB Leipzig in 2021, bringing a mix of pace, strength, and composure that has made him one of Europe’s elite defenders.

Liverpool are in the market for a new defender

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is believed to be keen on strengthening the club’s backline, particularly with the long-term stability of the central defence in question.

Konaté’s contract situation, coupled with Virgil van Dijk nearing the twilight of his career, has prompted the club to start identifying long-term successors.

Meanwhile, Upamecano is calm about his future and he is focusing on football right now with his agent dealing the stuff about his future.

Upamecano said (via L’Equipe), “My agent is taking care of it. We will make the right decision. I am receiving good advice.

“I am focused on this season and my goals with the club and the national team.

“I don’t have the headspace for it. I’m completely relaxed. I’m under contract with FC Bayern. I have goals. But I’m very grateful when clubs are interested in me.”

Upamecano’s arrival would add Champions League experience and top-level defensive pedigree to Slot’s evolving side.

The Frenchman has already accumulated more than 200 Bundesliga appearances and remains a key part of Didier Deschamps’ France national team.

Upamecano has several interest parties across Europe

However, Liverpool face stiff competition for his signature. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both reportedly monitoring Upamecano’s situation closely.

Madrid view him as a potential long-term successor to Antonio Rüdiger, while PSG see him as a natural fit alongside Marquinhos, particularly as they prepare for possible departures next summer.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are working to keep the defender at the club.

Next summer is going to be crucial for Upamecano and his future and how Liverpool and other clubs would react to the ever-changing situation.

