Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for one of Premier League’s most in-form players and the interest has now been confirmed.

Reputable transfer insider with close sources inside the Merseyside club has confirmed that Liverpool are chasing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool want Antoine Semenyo

As per his sources, the Reds are trying to negotiate the release clause in his current contract.

In response to a question about the Reds’ interest in the 25-year-old, the insider said on X: “Liverpool 100% want him. They trying to negotiate the release clause.”

It is worth noting that this particular transfer insider was among the first to report some big Liverpool stories in the summer including the record transfer of Alexander Isak.

He has been reporting on Liverpool’s interest in Semenyo since weeks. Despite interest from other Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Arsenal, it is said that Liverpool are frontrunners to sign the versatile attacker, after Bournemouth made contact with the club through Richard Hughes.

Antoine Semenyo will solve one of Liverpool’s biggest problems

Despite spending almost half a billion on new signings in the summer, with a major chunk of it going on world-class players like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak as well as Hugo Ekitke, Liverpool’s attack still looks weak.

The new signings have not yet been able to make an impact that many fans were expecting. While the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo have also failed to make any significant impact.

Gakpo in particular has left fans frustrated the most due to his one dimensional attacking play, which has not really threatened the opposition defence.

The Reds are quite clearly missing Luis Diaz on the left whose energy and direct play along with his quick feet was a constant threat to opposition.

He was sold to Bayern Munich where he has continued to dazzle, and is currently enjoying his best individual season.

Luis DIaz has 11 goals and give assists in 17 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions, compared to Gakpo, who has only scored four and assisted three in 16 games.

Signing Semenyo in January would give the attack a significant boost, specially on the left-side, although the Bournemouth star is capable of playing across the front three.

Here’s the updated table with a Total Goal Contributions column (Goals + Assists):

Player Club Appearances Goals Assists Total Goal Contributions Luis Diaz Bayern Munich 17 11 5 16 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 16 4 3 7 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 12 6 3 9

He has scored six and assisted three in 12 games for the Cherries this season, continuing his excellent form from last season.

He has proven to a threat playing from several different positions, which is one of his most attractive attributes.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Centre-Forward 73 12 13 Left Winger 55 10 8 Right Winger 54 13 6 Right Midfield 13 6 – Left Midfield 8 3 4

And signing him would also serve as an immediate replacement for Mohamed Salah who is set to miss a number of games for Liverpool due to his national team duty with Egypt at the AFCON which starts end December.