Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in January.

Manchester City and Chelsea are hoping to sign the 24-year-old attacker, and he is valued at €60 million right now. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Manchester City are currently leading the race for his signature, as per TEAMtalk.

They are looking to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and the Brazilian could be the ideal addition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will score goals and create opportunities for his teammates.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use more depth in the attack as well. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price for the player.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is an admirer of Rodrygo. The north London outfit were keen on securing his signature, but his wage demands have made it difficult for them to pursue the move.

The Brazilian is reportedly demanding wages of around €10 million per season.

Manchester City and Chelsea certainly have more financial resources compared to Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done in January.

Arsenal have been linked with Rodrygo recently.

Rodrygo needs a move

Convincing the Brazilian to join the club will not be difficult. He is desperate to leave Real Madrid so that he can play more often. Sitting on the bench at the Spanish club will not benefit him. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will want to be a part of the Brazilian national team.

Regular football in England will be ideal for the player, and the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea could help him get back to his best.