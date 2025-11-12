Surprise Manchester United star could end up making transfer U-turn depending on key condition

Casemiro celebrates with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro could reportedly still have a future at the club beyond the end of his contract next summer.

In a surprise U-turn, it now seems that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is open to keeping Casemiro at Old Trafford for a while longer as he’s become a key player for the team.

Not so long ago it looked like Casemiro was finished at the highest level, but he’s done remarkably well to turn things around for himself, and he could now stay and sign a new deal.

However, according to talkSPORT, one key condition to this could be the veteran Brazilian accepting a pay cut to his current terms.

Casemiro now an important part of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side

Casemiro will turn 34 in February, so how is it that he’s seemingly rediscovered his best form after famously being written off by Jamie Carragher with some damning criticism a couple of years ago?

Watch below as Carragher said Casemiro should leave football before it leaves him after some dire performances towards the end of the 2023/24 season…

Casemiro now seems to be benefiting from the fact that United aren’t playing every few days, meaning he can rest and recover better from that lack of European football on top of the club’s Premier League fixture list.

Of course, if MUFC have a good season this year then they’ll be back in Europe next season, so perhaps Casemiro would struggle again.

Still, if the former Real Madrid man can be persuaded to stay on lower wages and perhaps a reduced role in the team, then there’s no reason he can’t still have a hugely positive impact on the team.

Red Devils fans will surely agree, however, that midfield signings will be needed to help give Amorim more depth in that position, and the option to rotate and rest an ageing player like Casemiro.