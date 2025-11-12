Man United forced to enter the market after Benjamin Sesko injury

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move for Real Madrid forward Endrick as they explore attacking options ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Standard.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who has struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabéu, is reportedly open to a short-term loan to reignite his form and secure more playing time before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The development comes after United were dealt a major setback with the injury to Benjamin Šeško, their £74 million summer signing.

The Slovenian striker limped off late in the 2–2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, and while manager Rúben Amorim has yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, early reports suggest he could be sidelined for several weeks.

Man United want to sign a new attacker in January

With the Red Devils already thin in attack, the club’s recruitment team is now assessing temporary reinforcements to ensure they maintain momentum through a crucial period of the season.

Despite Endrick’s talent and pedigree, the teenager has found opportunities hard to come by in the Spanish capital.

Xabi Alonso has favoured a front line led by Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Rodrygo Goes, leaving Endrick as a peripheral figure, he has made just one La Liga appearance so far this season.

Sources close to the player suggest that Endrick’s camp is pushing for a loan exit in January, with the forward prioritising a move that guarantees regular minutes at a competitive level.

The aim is clear, to continue his development and strengthen his case for inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

United face competition from Lyon to sign Endrick

Man United are believed to be one of several clubs monitoring the situation, alongside Olympique Lyon, who are currently in advanced talks with Madrid over a potential six-month loan.

However, United’s Premier League stature and current need for a dynamic forward could make them an attractive destination.

Amorim’s track record of nurturing young players and his fluid attacking system might also appeal to the Brazilian, who thrives on quick transitions and technical interplay.

Madrid, meanwhile, are open to sanctioning a temporary move but have made it clear that no buy option will be included in any deal.

The Spanish giants view Endrick as a long-term investment and still believe he can play a key role in their future once he matures physically and tactically.

