Man United face Premier League competition to sign Joshua Zirkzee replacement

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A transfer tug-of-war is brewing in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly exploring a move for Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has rediscovered his best form since returning to his homeland and is once again on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs.

Roque endured a frustrating spell at FC Barcelona, where limited minutes and recurring injuries hindered his development.

However, since joining Palmeiras earlier this year, he has reignited his career, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 30 league appearances.

Man United target has regained his form in Brazil

His explosive pace, finishing ability, and physicality have seen him re-emerge as one of Brazil’s most promising young forwards.

All three Premier League sides have been impressed by Roque’s consistency and maturity, with scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham attending several of his recent matches.

Palmeiras, aware of the growing interest, are bracing for offers when the January window opens.

For Man United, the decision to move for Roque may depend on the future of Joshua Zirkzee, who is reportedly seeking more playing time to strengthen his chances of making Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If Zirkzee departs in January, United could accelerate their pursuit of Roque, whom manager Rúben Amorim views as a dynamic option capable of playing both as a central striker and on the wings.

Premier League clubs are interest in Vitor Roque

Chelsea, meanwhile, see Roque as a potential long-term replacement for Nicolas Jackson.

The striker is not in the future plans of manager Enzo Maresca and after his loan spell at Bayern Munich, he is expected to be sold by the Premier League side.

As for Spurs, their recruitment team has been actively scouting South America, and Roque’s name has featured prominently on their radar since the summer.

Sources close to the player claim he is eager to return to Europe, where he feels he has unfinished business after his short stint with Barcelona.

Barcelona still hold a 20% sell-on clause in Roque’s contract, meaning the Catalan giants could benefit financially if the forward seals a big-money move in 2026.

