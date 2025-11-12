Not Baleba or Anderson: Man United have set sights on another Premier League midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as part of their plans to bolster their midfield options in 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have identified the Brazilian as a player who could inject much-needed energy, aggression, and dynamism into the centre of the park, areas that have been under scrutiny despite Ruben Amorim’s tactical improvements since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Reinforcing the midfield has been a top priority for United’s recruitment team, with several names already under consideration.

The club has been heavily linked with Carlos Baleba of Brighton, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace in recent months.

Man United have identified Joao Gomes as their target

However, Gomes is now emerging as one of the more realistic targets due to his age, Premier League experience, and well-rounded profile.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been a standout performer for Wolves since his arrival from Flamengo in January 2023. The Wolves midfilder, known for his tenacious tackling, tireless work rate, and ability to break up play, has established himself as one of the most industrious midfielders outside the league’s top six.

United’s current midfield remains a mix of experience and youth, but balance continues to be a challenge.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro, who turned 33 this year, still offers composure and defensive stability when fit. His reading of the game and leadership qualities have been instrumental in key matches, and Amorim continues to rely heavily on him to maintain control in midfield battles.

However, the Brazilian’s advancing age and recent injury concerns have raised questions about his long-term role.

Elsewhere, Manuel Ugarte has yet to fully justify his reputation as an elite holding midfielder. While his defensive attributes are undeniable, his limited passing range and lack of comfort in possession have prevented him from cementing a permanent starting role under Amorim.

Wolves midfielder has the quality to shine for Red Devils

That’s where Gomes comes in. Sources suggest Amorim admires the Wolves star’s blend of physicality and composure, viewing him as a potential successor to Casemiro.

Wolves, however, are under no pressure to sell. The Brazilian has a contract until 2028, and his value has reportedly soared in recent seasons.

With Amorim keen to shape the squad in his own image, the addition of a player like Gomes would not only strengthen United’s spine but also signal a continuation of their move toward a younger, more athletic midfield, a long-term priority at Old Trafford.

Report: Man United join intense race for highly-rated defensive midfielder